Making news
Ensuring sustainable development of Phu Quoc: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the island city of Phu Quoc in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to maximise its potential, strengths and opportunities to develop rapidly and sustainably, while addressing a conference on March 31.
The conference reviewed the PM’s Resolution No. 178/2004/QD-TTg approving a project on Phu Quoc’s development by 2010 with a vision towards 2020.
Stressing the important role, position and potential of Phu Quoc, the leader said over the past years, many mechanisms and policies have been rolled out to spur its development.
The locality has drawn more domestic and international attention, its reputation and position have been consolidated, and its infrastructure has been upgraded, he continued.
Chinh, however, pointed to challenges to Phu Quoc’s rapid, sustainable development, green economy, digital economy, knowledge-based economy and sharing economy.
Given its special position in terms of economy, politics, social affairs, tourism, services, trade, and national defence and security, the PM noted that developing Phu Quoc is the task of not only the island district itself and Kien Giang, but also the entire nation.
He called for stronger determination to turn Phu Quoc into a centre of services, high-quality eco-tourism, and maritime tourism, and a livable place, which is expected to help promote Vietnam on the global tourism map.
Priorities should be given to green economy, the application of scientific-technological advances and innovations, digital transformation and green transition, he said, adding that economic development should go in tandem with socio-cultural development, and environmental protection.
He spoke of other tasks for Phu Quoc like strengthening national defence and security, stepping up the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena, and enhancing external affairs and international integration.
He laid emphasised on the need to push ahead with institution and policy perfection, concerted infrastructure development, decentralisation, production and business, cultural development, and support of ministries, agencies and localities for Phu Quoc.
To ensure its sustainable development, it is a must to focus on environmental protection, he said, urging Phu Quoc to improve its competitiveness in the region and the world to attract more foreign direct investment.
The Government will devise a project and issue suitable documents and submit them to competent authorities for consideration, which are expected to facilitate Phu Quoc’s rapid, sustainable development.
The provincial People’s Committee reported that after nearly 20 years of implementing the resolution, Phu Quoc’s annual economic growth has been maintained at nearly 19.6%. Its state budget collection increased more than 113% last year as compared with that in 2004.
Last year, the island district attracted 321 projects worth more than 412 trillion VND (16.61 billion USD), making up 42.8% of the total projects in Kien Giang, the committee said.
The number of tourists to the locality also rose from only 130,000 in 2004 to around 5.57 million in 2023, of them more than 560,000 international, or 4.48% of foreign holidaymakers to Vietnam./.