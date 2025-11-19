Enhanced cold spell hits northern, central Vietnam

The north and north-central regions are forecast to turn cold while the northern mountainous and midland areas will see severe cold on November 19. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

The cold spell is continuing to impact central parts of the central region and will then expand to the south-central region on November 19, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Due to the intensified cold spell, the northern region, and the north-central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An are predicted to experience showers, with some areas likely to record thunderstorms. The north and north-central regions will turn cold, the northern mountainous and midland areas will see severe cold while some high-altitude locations will face bitterly cold conditions. Parts of the Red River Delta will also witness severe cold, the centre said.

From November 19, Quang Tri province and Hue city in the central region are forecast to see cold weather at night and early morning.

Temperatures have dropped sharply as this new cold spell strengthens. Temperatures range from 12–15°C in the Red River Delta and the north-central region, from 9 –12°C in northern midland and mountainous areas, and below 5°C in mountainous places.

Hanoi is experiencing showers, with cold to very cold conditions in some areas. The lowest temperatures range from 12–14°C.

In the central region, particularly from Ha Tinh to Quang Tri, there will be moderate rainfall while downpour is likely in certain areas on November 19.

From Hue to Da Nang, as well as eastern areas of the provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa, moderate to heavy rain is expected, with some locations seeing downpour./.