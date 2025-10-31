English to become Vietnam’s second language in schools

Students participate in an English Olympiad. (Photo: Ha Noi Moi newspaper)

English will officially become the second language in Vietnam’s schools under a new national project approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long through Decision No. 2371/QD-TTg.

The project, titled “making English the second language in schools for 2025–2035, with a vision to 2045, aims to make English a widely used and effective language across the education system, in teaching, communication, management, and school activities, creating an English-speaking ecosystem at all educational levels. Ultimately, it seeks to develop a generation of citizens who can meet Vietnam's requirements on international integration.

In early childhood education, children will be introduced to English through interactive, play-based activities to build basic communication skills and prepare for primary learning. At the general education level, English proficiency will be integrated into the development of students’ cognitive abilities, communication skills, and personal qualities, enabling them to use English in study, social interaction, and cultural exchange. This is expected to nurture well-rounded Vietnamese citizens equipped for global engagement.

In higher education, universities are encouraged to expand English-medium courses and develop faculty capable of teaching in English. The project envisions universities as key drivers of English-based knowledge transfer, innovation, and international collaboration. Vocational schools will focus on enhancing English for workplace communication and career advancement, meeting the growing needs of domestic and international labor markets. Meanwhile, continuing education programmes will offer flexible English learning opportunities to improve the overall quality of Vietnam’s human resources.

To achieve these objectives, the project underscores the need to raise public awareness of English’s importance in education and global integration. It calls for improved policies, comprehensive teacher training, modernised curricula and learning materials, and reformed teaching and assessment methods. The use of advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), will be expanded to personalise learning and improve outcomes, with special support for remote and disadvantaged regions. The initiative also emphasises international cooperation, community participation, and incentive programs to recognise excellence in English learning and teaching.

The project introduces specific policies to reward students with outstanding English proficiency and attract skilled graduates to teach in underprivileged areas. It also allows qualified foreign English speakers to teach in public schools. A nationwide assessment of English proficiency among teachers will be conducted to establish standardised competency frameworks for each educational level. Teacher training universities will work closely with schools to ensure continuous professional development and consistent teaching quality.

Digital transformation and the integration of AI are central to the project’s implementation. New online platforms will assess learners’ levels and provide tailored learning experiences. Schools across the country will be equipped with modern facilities and information technology infrastructure to guarantee equitable access to high-quality English education, particularly in ethnic minority and mountainous areas./.