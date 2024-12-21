Enduring tradition of Ha Nhi ethnic minority group's costumes

Almost Ha Nhi ethnic women know how to make embroidery (Photo: VNA)

Nestled in the rugged landscapes of northern mountainous Dien Bien province, Ha Nhi ethnic minority group in Sin Thau, Sen Thuong, Leng Su Sin and Chung Chai communes of Muong Nhe district have preserved their traditional costumes through generations, ensuring that its significance remains as vital today as it was in the past.

As the golden rice fields are harvested and the corn is gathered from the hills, the Ha Nhi people enter a season of leisure - a time when creativity flourishes. Women of the Ha Nhi community pour their hearts into crafting exquisite outfits for the Lunar New Year. These garments are not just clothing, they embody hopes and dreams.

Creating a single outfit is a labour of love that spans three to four months. From selecting the materials to adding the final touches, every step is done by hand, transforming fabric into unique works of art that reflect the personality and creativity of their makers.

Po Chinh No, a resident of Ta Ko Khu village in Sin Thau commune, said according to tradition, a bride must bring a collection of handcrafted clothing to her marriage, making sewing an essential skill mastered from a young age.

A traditional Ha Nhi outfit comprises a blouse, hat, apron and belt. Each stitch and embroidery tells a story of life, belief and a profound love for nature. The decorative patterns feature bright, vibrant colours, with striking shades of red dominating the palette.

Unlike other ethnic groups, the Ha Nhi people have distinct outfits for each stage of life. Children don colourful garments adorned with lively patterns, while adults and newlyweds embrace the boldness of red. As they age, their clothing transitions to deeper black tones.

In 2023, the traditional craft of making Ha Nhi clothing was honoured by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as National Intangible Cultural Heritage./.