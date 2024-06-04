Endangered reticulated python released into wild





At the release of the python in Nghe An's Que Phong district on June 4 (Photo: VNA)



The reptile, weighing about 6kg and in stable health conditions, was handed over to the Que Phong forest ranger department on June 3, a day before the release.



Phan Dai Thang, a local who voluntarily brought the python to the authorities, said after buying it from the market, he learnt that it is a rare one needing strict protection.



Nguyen Van Sinh, the director of the reserve, said Python reticulatus is a critically endangered (CR) species listed in the 2007 Vietnam Red Data Book – a list of rare and endangered species of fauna and flora native to Vietnam. It is also included in Appendix IIB/60 of the Government’s Decree 06/2019/ND-CP on the management of rare and threatened wild fauna and flora and implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).



Pu Hoat, recognised as a UNESCO world biosphere reserve in September 2007, spans 90,000ha and boasts a high level of biodiversity. Over 1,240 species of plants and more than 790 species and subspecies of animals have been identified here./.