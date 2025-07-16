Emirates reveals Vietnam as its most popular booking destination

According to booking data from Emirates — one of the world’s largest airlines, Vietnam is leading the list of the most popular destinations for the summer 2025 travel peak, thanks in part to the appeal of the new Dubai–Da Nang route. Photo: Sun Group

Vietnam has claimed the top spot on Emirates’ list of most-booked destinations for the summer 2025 travel season, driven by surging demand and the launch of the airline’s new Dubai–Da Nang route.



In its latest booking data, Emirates — one of the world’s largest carriers — noted that while familiar destinations remain popular, there’s rising interest in places offering authentic culture and a sense of discovery. Vietnam stood out with bookings up 61% year-on-year, overtaking well-established destinations such as Japan and France.

Golden Bridge - one of Vietnam’s biggest tourism icon for international travellers. Photo: Sun Group

Emirates currently operates a total of 25 weekly flights to three major cities: Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and most recently, Da Nang. According to Emirates, the Dubai–Da Nang route, which transits through Bangkok (Thailand), is considered a new strategic connection, linking the Han River city to major European cities and key US economic hubs.



“Vietnam’s third-largest city is a gateway to three UNESCO-recognized world heritage sites and boasts over 3,000 kilometers of pristine coastline. For food lovers, Vietnam is also a perfect destination to explore — from bustling street food markets to hidden gems. The country’s cuisine promises an unforgettable experience,” Emirates said.



The Han River illuminated during the DIFF 2025 grand finale. Photo: Tran Cong Chinh

Surveys show that Da Nang and Vietnam are enjoying strong interest among German travelers — who are increasingly seeking to explore the Eastern world, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Seychelles.



“The new route to Da Nang opens the door for billionaires from one of the world’s wealthiest regions to access Vietnam’s central coast, bringing with them massive spending power,” Travel Daily News Asia observed.

One of Da Nang’s biggest appeal is its luxury hospitality, with high-end resorts such as InterContinental Da Nang Sun Peninsula Resort, Premier Village Da Nang Resort, Novotel Da Nang Premier Han River lining its award-winning beaches. The city also boasts globally recognised landmarks, including the Dragon Bridge and the Golden Bridge at Sun World Ba Na Hills — an increasingly popular spot for visitors seeking photo-worthy experiences. At Ba Na Hills, visitors can also enjoy a year-round calendar of festivals, beer gardens, and performances, catering to Western travelers who enjoy a lively atmosphere.



In addition, as one of the few cities in Asia — and the only city in Vietnam — to host an annual international fireworks festival, this is another reason Da Nang continues to win over international visitors. The appeal of DIFF (Da Nang International Fireworks Festival) lies in the participation of the world’s most skilled fireworks teams, and its nearly two-month-long schedule keeps Da Nang alive throughout the summer. Alongside this are a series of accompanying festivals and events, keeping the city endlessly captivating.

On July 11, just before the DIFF 2025 grand finale, domestic and international flights reached record levels compared to previous years at the Da Nang International Airport. On the day of the DIFF 2025 finale, the city welcomed 171 flights on July 11 alone — up 40% compared to the first half of 2025.



With accolades such as Asia’s Leading Festival & Event City from the World Travel Awards, and a packed calendar of events year-round, Da Nang continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the region’s most exciting and dynamic destinations./.