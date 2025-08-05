Making news
Emergency aid delivered to flood-affected communities in Dien Bien, Son La
The Vietnam Red Cross Society on August 4 announced emergency relief worth nearly 665 million VND (25,386 USD) for communities in the northern provinces of Dien Bien and Son La, which have suffered extensive damage from flash floods, landslides, and prolonged torrential rains since late July.
The support package consists of cash assistance and essential goods to aid vulnerable households that have lost family members, sustained injuries, or experienced damage to their homes, food supplies, and livelihoods.
Specifically, Dien Bien will receive 150 million VND in cash and 200 family relief kits, while Son La will receive 50 million VND and an equal number of kits.
According to local reports, heavy downpours from July 26 and 27 in Son La and in early August in Dien Bien have caused widespread destruction.
Son La authorities noted that the province has endured five major rounds of heavy rainfall, three of which had severe consequences, including destroyed houses and bridges, landslides, and road blockages, as well as land subsidence in several areas.
In Dien Bien, the rains triggered flash floods and landslides in multiple locations, leaving 10 people dead and 12 injured. A total of 554 homes were damaged, and over 200 hectares of crops were inundated or washed away. More than 450 road sections experienced landslides. Various public facilities were damaged, while many residents lost personal belongings to floodwaters. The total material losses are estimated at around 500 billion VND./.