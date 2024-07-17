Making news
Embassy verifying information on four Vietnamese nationals found dead in Thai hotel
The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand is working with competent authorities in Thailand to fact-check the case that four Vietnamese nationals were found dead in a Bangkok hotel, as well as carry out necessary citizen protection measures, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said.
Local media reported on July 16 that six people, four of them Vietnamese, were found dead at Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel in Pathum Wan district.
Lumpini police were alerted to the incident at around 5:30 pm. They found three men and three women dead inside a room, with no signs of a struggle and their luggage near the front door.
Investigators identified the deceased as two Vietnamese with US nationality and four with Vietnamese nationality. Initial traces found at the site showed they might die of poisoning. However, it is still unclear whether they took their own lives or were poisoned.
Police were examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, and questioning witnesses to gather more clues.
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also came to the site./.