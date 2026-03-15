Embassy urges Vietnamese in Israel to follow updated civil defence guidance

Destruction following Israeli airstrikes in the Aisha Bakkar area in central Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: Xinhua/VNA

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has advised members of the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in the country to closely follow updated civil defence instructions issued by the Israeli Home Front Command amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

According to a notice sent on the evening of March 14 (local time), current civil defence measures will remain in force from 7:00 pm on March 14 until 6:00 am on March 16.

During this period, Israel will maintain a “limited activity” status across the country, under which educational activities remain suspended, while public gatherings and workplaces are permitted only if standard-compliant shelter access is ensured.

From 6:00 am on March 16, the measures will be adjusted depending on specific areas. In many northern and central localities such as Haifa, Acre, Safed, Tiberias, Nazareth, Tel Aviv, Netanya, Herzliya and Jerusalem, restrictions will continue and educational activities will still be suspended.

In several southern areas including Eilat, Arad, Dimona, Beer Sheva, the Arava region and the southern Negev, schooling and daily activities may resume on a limited basis, provided that residents have adequate access to standard-compliant shelters when alerts are issued.

The embassy recommended that Vietnamese nationals strictly follow guidance from the Israeli Home Front Command and proactively take necessary safety precautions. It affirmed that it will continue to closely monitor developments and promptly update the community.

To date, the embassy has reported no casualties or property damage involving Vietnamese citizens in Israel./.