Embassy: two Vietnamese arrested in Spain for alleged sexual assault

Police on the Spanish island of Mallorca on June 25 said they had arrested two Vietnamese citizens accused of raping a 17-year-old girl and privacy violation, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in Spain.

The two have been released on bail and waiting for Spanish authorities' decision, the embassy said.



After learning about the case, the embassy took initial steps in citizen protection, held working sessions with local competent agencies to verify the information, and asked the Spanish side to ensure the rights and legitimate interests of the citizens and provide updates on the settlement./.