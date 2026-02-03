Embassy marks 76th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thanh Binh (right) and Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong at the ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-China diplomatic relations in Beijing on February 2. Photo: VNA



The Embassy of Vietnam in China held a formal ceremony on the evening of February 2 to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 – 2026).



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thanh Binh reviewed key milestones in the ties over the past 76 years, underscoring the enduring value of their traditional friendship described as that of “comrades and brothers”.





A performance staged at the event. Photo: VNA



Reflecting on developments in 2025, he affirmed that the sides are currently in one of their most positive phases, marked by growing political trust, increasingly substantive cooperation, and ever closer people-to-people exchanges.



Over the past year, they organised five visits by top leaders, the diplomat noted. Notably, Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping paid a successful state visit to Vietnam in April 2025. Senior leaders of the two Parties and States reached a number of important common understandings, opening a significant new chapter in the deep, comprehensive development of the relations across all fields.



Bilateral trade turnover in 2025 maintained strong momentum with double-digit growth, enabling Vietnam to retain its position as China’s fourth-largest trading partner globally. China, meanwhile, ranked as Vietnam’s second-largest source of foreign investment. According to the ambassador, the 2025 Year of Vietnam-China Humanistic Exchange was implemented in a dynamic and diverse manner, helping to strengthen a solid social foundation for bilateral ties. Particularly noteworthy were activities under the “Red Study Tours” programme, which left a strong impression and contributed to fostering revolutionary ideals and raising awareness of their traditional friendship among younger generations in both countries.



Binh stressed that the achievements recorded last year have generated fresh impetus, a firmer foundation and stronger confidence for both sides to further deepen and enhance their relationship in a more practical and substantive manner.



Guided by the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification set out at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and in the spirit of the phone talks held on January 26 between Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam and General Secretary and President Xi, the two countries will continue to coordinate closely to achieve tangible breakthroughs in practical cooperation, he affirmed. This will further deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advance the building of a Vietnam - China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.



Guests at the ceremony warmly congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Congress, as well as the achievements attained by both countries in recent years. They also exchanged best wishes for the upcoming Lunar New Year, while enjoying friendship-themed cultural performances and distinctive Vietnamese cuisine./.