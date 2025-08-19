Embassy holds seminar on Vietnam’s 80-year relations with Cambodia

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a seminar on August 18 to review Vietnam’s 80-year journey of safeguarding independence, national reunification, and development, as well as its ties with Cambodia.



At the event, Thong Mengdavid, an expert in geopolitics and international security at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, stressed that the August Revolution in 1945 and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) under President Ho Chi Minh marked the beginning of a resilient struggle for independence and national unity. This historic milestone not only inspired liberation movements across Indochina, including Cambodia, but also mirrored the shared aspirations for freedom among neighbouring people.



Thong Mengdavid, an expert in geopolitics and international security at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, at the seminar (Photo: VNA)

Veteran journalist Khieu Kola, senior editor at Cambodia’s CNC Television, observed that today Vietnam is a modern state embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, advancing rapidly across all sectors while remaining steadfast in pursuing the socialist path initiated by President Ho Chi Minh. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, particularly General Secretary To Lam, the country is implementing priority policies to usher the nation into a new era of prosperity and self-reliance. He voiced confidence in Vietnam’s future and pledged to continue sharing stories and experiences to strengthen Vietnam–Cambodia solidarity through his journalistic work.



Policy expert Seun Sam of the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC) highlighted the rapid growth of bilateral economic cooperation, especially in trade, investment, and tourism. This dynamism reflects the strong commitment from the leaders of both countries while showcasing vast potential for mutually beneficial collaboration.



Looking back on the eight decades since Vietnam’s founding (September 2, 1945), Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asian, African, and Middle East Studies under RAC’s International Relations Institute, remarked that the multilateral cooperation vision laid down by President Ho Chi Minh has been consistently inherited and advanced by Vietnam’s Party and State. The foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation, and diversification of relations has enabled Vietnam to integrate and become an active, responsible member of the international community.



In his closing remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu underscored that over the past 80 years, Vietnam has achieved historic accomplishments, thanks in part to the valuable support of generations of Cambodian leaders and people. Entering a new era, Vietnam consistently treasures its good-neighbourly relations, traditional friendship, and long-term comprehensive, sustainable cooperation with Cambodia.



He expressed his hope that Cambodia will continue to accompany Vietnam in realising its development goals, affirming that Vietnam always supports and stands ready to assist Cambodia in maintaining peace, stability, and progress./.