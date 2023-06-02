Eleventh working day of 15th National Assembly’s fifth session

In the morning, NA deputies listened to a report explaining and revising the draft Resolution on the 2024 law and ordinance building programme and adjustments to the similar programme for 2023, and approved the Resolution by electronic voting.



Legislators then heard a proposal on the draft Law on Telecommunications (amended) and a report verifying this bill.



They also discussed the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on People's Public Security Forces.



Minister of Public Security To Lam gave a speech explaining and clarifying a number of issues mentioned by NA deputies.



In the afternoon, the NA heard a proposal on the draft revised Law on Citizen Identification and a report verifying the bill.



Deputies scrutinised draft laws on amendments to a number of articles of the law on exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens, and of the law on foreigners' entry into, exit from, transit through, and residence in Vietnam.



Most of the opinions basically agreed with the Government's proposals, the content of the draft laws and the verification reports of the National Assembly's National Defence and Security Committee on the draft laws.



The legislature will continue its sitting on June 5, hearing proposals and verification reports on the draft revised Law on Credit Institutions and the draft amended Housing Law; and discussing in groups the draft revised Law on Water Resources and the draft Law on Credit Institutions (amended)./.