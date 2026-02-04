Party General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh present Prize A at the Golden Sickle and Hammer Awards presentation ceremony in Hanoi on February 3, 2026. Photo: VNA

In his remarks at the event, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Le Minh Hung, who is also head of the steering committee for the awards, stressed that journalists must continue to effectively serve as a bridge between the Party and the people, helping translate the Party’s guidelines, policies and resolutions into people's action, build social consensus and harness the strength of the great national solidarity.



He underscored that 2026 is the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, a pivotal year marked by major tasks and demanding requirements of both immediate urgency and long-term strategic importance.



According to the official, the Party and poltical system building and rectification are facing exceptionally high requirements, necessitating the effective implementation of the focal tasks and solutions identified by the 14th National Party Congress, including intensifying the Party building, rectification, and self-renewal to ensure that the Party truly embodies moral integrity and civility while enhancing its leadership, ruling and combatant strength.



From 2026 onwards, the nationwide commendation of outstanding Party cell secretaries will be held on an annual basis, demonstrating the Party’s attention to, trust in and expectations for those who serve as the nuclei of grassroots Party organisations and form the foundation for building a clean and strong Party from the grassroots level, he noted.



Against this backdrop, Party committees and organisations at all levels must swiftly study, institutionalise, and effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, in accordance with Party General Secretary To Lam’s guidance on exemplary conduct, resolute action and effective leadership in serving the people, Hung stressed.



Each Party committee, Party organisation, official and Party member, firstly Party cell secretaries, must turn correct awareness into fruitful action, and turn strong political determination into clear and tangible results, he said, requiring each Party organisation and cell develop action plans aligned with its functions and tasks and tailored to conditions of its agency, locality or unit.



On behalf of the steering committee, Hung expressed his belief and expectations that Party committees and organisations at all levels, Party cell secretaries, press agencies and journalists will step up their efforts and make greater contributions to building a clean and comprehensively strong Party.



The ceremony was held by the Organisation Commission, in coordination with the Communist Review, the Nhan dan (People) Newspaper, Vietnam Television, and the Vietnam Journalists Association, to honour outstanding Party cell secretaries and present the 10th Golden Sickle and Hammer Awards.



Launched on January 20, 2025, the awards attracted a total of 2,296 entries, including 643 print articles, 866 electronic media pieces, 464 television reports, 230 radio works, and 93 press photos.



The final judging panel selected the top entries and forwarded them to the award’s Steering Committee, which approved six first, 13 second, 18 third, 10 thematic, and 35 consolation prizes.



Reporters from the Vietnam News Agency won four prizes, including two first prizes, one second prize and one consolation prize./.