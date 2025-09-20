Making news
Elephant Conservation Week 2025 launched in southern Dong Nai province
The Elephant Conservation Week 2025 opened in the southern province of Dong Nai on September 19 under the theme “Living in harmony – safety for people, safety for elephants.”
Taking place from September 17 - 21, the event is jointly organised by the provincial People’s Committee, the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Humane World for Animals, and the Asian Elephant Specialist Group (AsESG).
Highlights of the week include a run for elephants, an exhibition on Vietnam’s elephants, a dance campaign promoting kindness to wildlife, and monitoring of elephant habitats and conflict zones in Cat Tien National Park.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Dong Nai provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hoang said elephants are not only a rare wild species but also an integral part of the forest ecosystem. Dong Nai is home to the country’s second-largest wild elephant population, which, she described as a natural heritage in urgent need of protection.
Over the years, the province has led national efforts in elephant conservation, with notable achievements. These include building more than 70 kilometres of electric fencing to separate farming areas from elephant habitats, reducing human–elephant conflict, and using camera traps to monitor and study elephants' behaviour. Public awareness campaigns and education programmes have also helped foster community support for coexistence. As a result, the local elephant population has become more stable and is showing signs of growth.
However, human–elephant conflict remains a pressing challenge that requires stronger and more coordinated action. The Elephant Conservation Week is expected to raise awareness, deepen understanding of elephants' behaviour, and foster greater compassion towards the species, contributing to long-term conservation, she said.
Hoang called on people in Dong Nai and across the country to recognise the role and value of elephants and to join conservation efforts. She urged collective action from government bodies, businesses, and individuals to turn meaningful messages into concrete actions, ensuring Dong Nai remains a safe home for elephants and a symbol of sustainable development.
The official stressed that elephant conservation is a responsibility shared by the whole society. Every small action, whether refraining from hunting and trading wildlife or simply spreading positive messages, contributes to securing a future for elephants, other wild species, and generations to come./.