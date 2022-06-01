Making news
Electronic toll collection applied along entire Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway
Preparations for the service on the expressway, including traffic control and response plans for different scenarios, have already been completed, Vu Huu Thanh, Deputy General Director of the expressway manager - Vietnam Infrastructure Development and Finance Investment JSC (VIDIFI), told Vietnam News Agency on May 31.
He noted the ETC system has been used on this road for two years, and VIDIFI has managed to deal with many of the scenarios, adding that detailed response plans were built so as to handle different incidents in a timely manner and minimise inconvenience for motorists.
Bui Thi Quynh, Deputy Director of VIDIFI’s Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway Operation and Management Co Ltd, said VIDIFI had asked the ETC tag supplier to arrange more tag provision sites at the entrances and exits of this road. It will take only several minutes to complete procedures.
Thanh said nearly 90 percent of the vehicles on the expressway have had ETC tags, and over 70 percent have used this service.
Vehicles without those tags or insufficient money in ECT accounts will be fined if they intentionally enter ETC lanes.
According to the Government’s Decree 123/2021/ND-CP, drivers of such vehicles will face fines ranging from 1 - 2 million VND (43 - 86 USD) and have their driving licences withdrawn for between 1 - 3 months./.