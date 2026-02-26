Election results must be announced no later than March 25: NA Chairman

An overview of the national teleconference on February 26 to look into preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure. Photo: VNA

The NA leader made the request while chairing a national teleconference on February 26 to look into preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.NA Chairman Man acknowledged that election preparations have so far been carried out in a timely, methodical and careful manner, with the NEC working through holidays and overnight to meet all statutory deadlines. Notably, the NEC's issuance of Resolution No.151/NQ-HDBCQG on February 14, 2026, announcing the official list of candidates for the 16th NA nationwide, was highly valued for its promptness and compliance with regulations.He commended the Vietnam Fatherland Front committees at all levels for effectively conducting consultative conferences, NEC members for their supervision, as well as local authorities for their proactive and serious leadership and coordination during the preparation process.Key tasks have been implemented synchronously, many ahead of schedule, including voter list compilation and publication, logistical preparations, and contingency plans for special areas such as densely populated urban centres, industrial zones, universities, hospitals, ports, riverine regions and areas with large numbers of temporary residents.Overall, preparations from central to local levels have basically remained on schedule, in line with the law, and well coordinated. Personnel work has been carefully handled with an emphasis on quality and balanced structure; information technology application promoted; political security and social order maintained; and complaints and denunciations declined, with no complicated cases arising.However, the NA Chairman also pointed out remaining challenges, including difficulties stemming from administrative unit restructuring, the two-tier local administration model, occasional instability of IT systems, limited outreach in ethnic minority areas and among shift workers, and delays or duplication in reporting by some localities.Drawing from the 2021 election experience, he highlighted five key lessons – mobilising national solidarity and public consensus; ensuring Party leadership and inter-agency coordination; strengthening focused, diverse and transparent communications; rigorously implementing personnel affair procedures; and proactively grasping grassroots situations while ensuring security, safety and effective supervision.While noting that preparations are basically sound, Chairman Man warned against complacency. He urged all levels to strictly follow the Party’s directives and conclusions on the election, as well as the NEC’s plans and guidance.Key tasks ahead include organising voter – candidate meetings in a democratic and transparent manner; accurately reviewing voter lists to safeguard voting rights; intensifying communications, especially in localities with special conditions and among specific voter groups; and ensuring absolute security to prevent sabotage.He underscored that voting and ballot counting must be conducted rigorously and objectively, with results announced in accordance with the law, no later than March 25, 2026. The more careful the process is and the sooner results can be released, the better, he said, noting that the first session of the 16th NA is scheduled to open on April 6, followed by the first session of local People's Councils.Emphasising the election as a major political event of the country, the top legislator cited Party General Secretary To Lam as saying that its success will lay an important foundation for consolidating the State apparatus for the new term and effectively implementing the 14th National Party Congress Resolution.Expressing confidence, Chairman Man affirmed that with strong leadership, close coordination across the political system and active public participation, the upcoming election will be a success./.