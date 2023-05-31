Making news
Eighth working day of 15th NA’s fifth session
During a plenary session in the morning, legislators listened to a verification report on the draft revised law, and scrutinised some contentious contents in the document.
Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment Le Quang Huy, on behalf of the assessment and compiling agencies, further clarified some issues raised by the deputies.
The legislature then looked into the investment policy for the project to construct a road from National Highway 27C to Road 656 in Khanh Hoa province, which is linked to Lam Dong and Ninh Thuan provinces, and the adjustment of the investment policy for the Ka Pet reservoir in Ham Thuan Nam district of Binh Thuan province.
The lawmakers agreed on the need to invest in the road project and adjust the investment policy for the Ka Pet reservoir.
At the end of the discussion, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung gave further explanations on the issues of deputies’ concern.
In the afternoon, the legislators opined on a proposal and a verification report on the draft revised resolution on conducting votes of confidence on officials elected or approved by the NA or People's Councils, and then discussed in groups the draft resolution, along with another resolution on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for development in Ho Chi Minh City.
O May 31, NA deputies are scheduled to discuss supplementary assessments of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2022, and the first months of this year.
The working session will be broadcast live on the national television and radio channels, and the legislature’s television channel./.