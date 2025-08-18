Making news
Eight key education projects set to begin construction on August 19
Eight education – training projects will begin their construction on August 19 to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2025), the Ministry of Education and Training has reported.
The projects are among the 250 key national projects scheduled for simultaneous groundbreaking or inauguration on the day to mark the anniversary.
They include boarding primary and secondary schools in the northern provinces of Tuyen Quang, Quang Ninh and Cao Bang, and the central city of Da Nang; the Khuat Xa ethnic boarding school project in Lang Son province; a training and research facility of the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City in Khanh Hoa province; Ho Chi Minh City Open University's lecture block 2C at Long Binh Tan campus in Dong Nai province; and a multipurpose experimental building at Vietnam National University, Hanoi.
Among them, four have been selected for online groundbreaking events, including those in Khanh Hoa, Dong Nai, Tuyen Quang and Cao Bang.
University of Economics HCMC (UEH) said that its training and research facility in Khanh Hoa (UEH Nexus Campus Nha Trang) is a new branch positioned as a hub for global scholars and knowledge.
The new campus will focus on three main missions - training high-quality human resources to meet the socio-economic development demand of the region; conducting research and transferring practical solutions; and connecting networks of scholars, students, and businesses in and outside the county.
Meanwhile, the Thanh Thuy commune primary and secondary boarding school project in Tuyen Quang is among the schools implemented under the Politburo’s new policy to invest in building multi-level boarding schools for primary and secondary education in border communes.
In Cao Bang, the Phuc Hoa primary and secondary boarding school project in Phuc Hoa commune, is planned on a 6-hectare site with 36 classrooms accommodating 1,260 students, with a maximum of 35 students per class.
The provincial authorities have set up special task forces to conduct on-site inspections, determine investment and design plans, and prepare estimates in line with technical standards and educational objectives, ensuring legal compliance and preventing any loss, wastefulness, or misconduct during the project’s construction process ./.