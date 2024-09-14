Efforts underway to restore power supply to Typhoon Yagi impacted regions

Efforts are underway to restore power supply to Typhoon Yagi impacted regions. (Photo: VNA)

Up to 1,499 out of 1,678 medium-voltage power lines affected by Typhoon Yagi had been restored to operation as of September 13 morning, said state-run Vietnam Electricity (EVN).



The group said as of September 12 morning, electricity supply had been restored for nearly 5.63 million out of approximately 6.1 million affected customers, and that efforts are underway to resume the supply for the remainder.



Joining the effort, EVN Central Power Corporation has decided to send 273 skilled engineers and workers to the northern province of Quang Ninh, one of the localities hardest stricken by the storm.



Yagi, one of the strongest to hit Vietnam in decades, triggered heavy rains and floods in 17 northern localities, causing widespread power outages.



Currently, hydropower reservoirs in the North are opening spillway gates to regulate water flow under the direction of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and local committees assigned with the task.



Almost all of the incidents on 500kV, 220kV, and 110kV power lines, and substations have also been handled, EVN noted./.