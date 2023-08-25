Efforts to promote Vietnamese language in Vietnamese communities abroad

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has agreed with the content of a 2024 plan to mark Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad (September 8) next year as proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Vietnamese representative agencies abroad are set to collaborate with relevant ministries, agencies, localities to implement activities within the framework of the plan, promoting the expats’ maintenance of their mother tongue; recognising and encouraging exemplary individuals who contribute to such preservation work in the communities.



The funding for implementing the plan will come from the state budget, sponsorships, support from organisations, and individuals in Vietnam and abroad, and other sources in line with regulations.

On August 3, 2022, the Prime Minister approved a project serving the celebration of the date for 2023 - 2030. Accordingly, responding activities are set to be carried out throughout the year and can be integrated into festivals and significant national anniversaries.



The project aims to make the day an important annual milestone in the cultural and spiritual life of the communities through practical events to honor the richness of the Vietnamese language and enhance awareness, particularly of the younger generation, on the language. It is also expected to act as a driving force to promote Vietnamese teaching and learning./.