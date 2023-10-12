Efforts made to ensure rights of vulnerable groups of women

However, limitations remain in the implementation of policies towards the vulnerable groups of women, including ethnic minorities, the disabled, migrants, and the elderly.



President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Ha Thi Nga said women migrants have been supported in daily activities, emergency cases, and health care, yet more than 37% of them haven’t received any assistance.



She pointed to shortcomings in the organisation of activities for the elderly, and the lack of specific policies for them.



The official noted a range of social issues relating to the groups’ jobs, livelihoods, housing, health care and social welfare, saying there have been cases of abuse and violence against women, which have triggered public outcry.



Nga blamed the issues on the inefficiency in the implementation of relevant programmes and plans in some localities and agencies, and the communications work.



According to the official, the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period has included many policies on ethnic groups.



She highlighted the first-ever gender project under the national target programme, approved by the National Assembly and implemented by the VWU, aiming to ensure gender equality and settle urgent issues facing women and children.



Besides, women’s unions in provinces and cities have stepped up communications activities to raise public awareness, and eliminate gender stereotypes and harmful practices.



Those at southern localities have actively rolled out and maintained a number of models and services in support of women migrants, she said.



The VWU has coordinated with the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies and the State Bank of Vietnam to facilitate women’s access to credit loans, helping them in production and business, Nga added.



Bui Quang Tuan, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission, suggested mass mobilisation commissions of municipal and provincial Party Committees to keep a close watch on the situation of women in their localities, and identify relevant issues, thus raising proposals to better implement policies for them./.