Efforts made to ensure highest efficiency of NA’s third session: Top legislator

In order to ensure the highest efficiency of the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s third session, NA agencies and deputies had made careful preparations on discussion contents, aiming for the highest outcomes with shortest sitting time, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while opening the session on May 23.



He said that the session is taking place following the success of the fifth session of the NA Standing Committee, focusing on many important issues in the socio-economic development, the building of the Party and political system to meet the demands of the country’s reform period.



Over the past one year, the NA has worked hard to improve its operational efficiency, while approving three laws and 45 resolutions which included many unprecedented regulations to ease difficulties facing people and businesses and promote socio-economic development in both short and long terms, the official said.



He noted that so far, the country has seen positive progress in socio-economic development after putting the COVID-19 pandemic under good control, with fast economic recovery and expansion, normal education, social, cultural, healthcare and sports activities, ensured social welfare, security, defence, and expanded external relations.



The NA leader said that the success of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) has spread great inspiration to Vietnamese people inside and outside the country as well as international friends. He lauded efforts and achievements of the Vietnamese delegation at the biggest regional sports event.



In the 19 working days, deputies are scheduled to discuss reports by the Government on the outcomes of the socio-economic development and State budget plans for 2021, the implementation of such plans for 2022, and approve the State budget settlement for 2020.



NA Chairman Hue asked deputies to give subjective, comprehensive and practical assessments on the reports, while improving their sense of responsibility in analysing prolonged problems in State budget plan implementation, thus raising ideas to tighten disciplines, strengthen accountability and handling violations of financial and State budget regulations.



Regarding law-building activities, the NA leader said that during the session, NA deputies will consider and approve five draft laws and three draft resolutions - the Law on adjustment and supplementation to a number of articles of the Intellectual Property Law; Law on Insurance Business (revised); Cinematography Law (revised); Law on Emulation and Commendation (revised); Mobile Police Law; Resolution on piloting the model of organising working activities, career guidance and vocational training for prisoners outside prisons; Resolution on law and ordinance building programme in 2023, and adjustments to the programme for 2022; and Resolution on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies to boost Khanh Hoa province’s development.



At the same time, they will for the first time debate six bills, including the draft revised Law on Domestic Violation Prevention and Control, Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (revised); Law on Implementing Democracy at Grassroots Level; Law on Inspection (revised); Law on adjustments and supplementations to a number of articles of Law on Radio Frequency; and Petroleum Law (revised).



NA Chairman Hue asked the deputies to analyse and evaluate the influence of policies and specific contents of each bill, thus completing and submitting them to the NA for approve in the next session.



Along with listening to a report sumarising voters’ ideas and requests, as well as another on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, the NA will debate the supervision result on the implementation of policies and laws related to planning activities since the Planning Law took effect, he said.



The NA leader stressed the need to point out shortcomings and limitations in the legal system related to planning and problems during their implementation, and seek proper solutions.



Meanwhile, the NA will spend two days and a half for question-and-answer activities.



Regarding the decision of other important national issues, NA Chairman Hue said that legislators will consider and decide investment policies for five important transport infrastructure projects - Ring Road No.4 in the Hanoi Capital Region; Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City; Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway; Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway; and Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang Expressway.