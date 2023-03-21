Efforts exerted to protect gray-shanked douc langurs in Phu Yen

Authorities of south-central Phu Yen province and GreenViet Biodiversity Conservation Centre (GreenViet) have proposed many solutions to protect the gray-shanked douc langurs that appeared recently in forest areas in Dong Xuan district.



Within the framework of a research and conservation programme of the primates in the central and Central Highlands regions, GreenViet, Fauna & Flora International (FFI) in Vietnam and the provincial Forest Protection Department and Management Board of Dong Xuan Forest have jointly conducted field surveys and discovered many of the mammals in forest areas in Phu Mo commune.



The surveys, conducted from February 10-15, aims to collect information on population, distribution, and habitat of gray-shanked douc langurs.



Members of GreenViet and the management board and locals found eight communities of the primates with a total of 30 individuals, and discovered 14 areas with their signs. They estimated that there are about 15-20 herds in Dong Xuan district forest.



GreenViet found that forest areas in Dong Xuan district adjacent to natural forest areas of Kong Chro and Ia Pa districts (the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai) are habitats of gray-shanked douc langurs. However, the existence of this species is seriously threatened by hunters.



Recently, the Forest Protection Department of Tuy Hoa city has also coordinated with relevant units to raise public awareness of the importance of protecting the gray-shanked douc langurs that appeared recently in Cam Tu village, Hoa Kien commune.



Green Viet is organising a survey from February 8-13 to additionally study the distribution, quantity and habitat of the primates in Dong Xuan district forest in order to get more scientific data for the planning, management and conservation of the species sustainably nationwide./.