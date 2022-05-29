Making news
Eco dairy complex built in Son La province
The project comprises an eco-, high-tech cow farm, and a high-tech milk processing plant. Notably, the cow farm also offers eco-tourism services, with a total area of 150ha and investment worth 1 trillion VND (43.1 million USD).
Covering 26 hectares, the 2 trillion VND plant is designed to have a daily capacity of nearly 500 tonnes of milk in the first phase, which will double in the second phase.
The Moc Chau Dairy Cattle Breeding JSC (Moc Chau Milk) and Vietnam Diary Products JSC (Vinamilk) are the main investors of the project.
Present at the ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pointed out unique potential of Moc Chau, which, he said, could enable the locality to develop agriculture, industry, services and tourism.
Moc Chau is expected to become a major economic centre of Son La and the northwestern region at large, he stressed.
The leader said the project would help to restructure the local agriculture towards modernity, raise added values, and form a sustainable agricultural product production and consumption chain.
He asked Vinamilk, Moc Chau Milk and Son La to contribute to promoting the circular, green economy and environmental protection through the project and others.
Son La should review its planning scheme to fully tap its potential, opportunities and competitive edge, and adopt typical policies and mechanisms to attract more resources, especially from the public-private partnership (PPP), to spur development, the PM said.
He also asked the insiders to ensure interests of businesses, people and the State harmoniously, an