EC Vice President sees potential for deeper ties with Vietnam
Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles met with the press in Hanoi on July 31 to talk about the outcomes of his visit and the future of Vietnam-EU relations, emphasising the commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.
Reflecting on his meetings with Vietnamese leaders on July 30, Fontelles expressed confidence that his visit would initiate a process to elevate Vietnam-EU relations.
He commended Vietnam for its extensive cooperation with the EU, as evidenced by the numerous agreements in place, including the EU-Vietnam Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation (PCA), the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). However, he also noted that the existing cooperation does not fully reflect the depth of the bilateral relationship.
In response to press inquiries about the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), Fontelles explained that the deal encompasses provisions for investment protection and dispute settlement. For EVIPA to come into effect, it requires ratification by both the European Parliament and the parliaments of EU member states. Currently, 18 out of 27 EU countries have completed this process, while Ireland, Austria, Poland, Belgium, Germany, France, Cyprus, the Netherlands, and Slovenia have yet to do so.
The EC is urging these countries to expedite the review and approval of the EVIPA, as it stands to benefit both EU member states and Vietnam, he said.
Turning to the topic of the EC’s possible removal of the "yellow card" warning on Vietnamese seafood exports, Fontelles said that the EC had officially issued the warning on October 23, 2017. He underscored the importance of collaboration efforts between the EU and Vietnam to ensure the sustainability of fisheries resources and the well-being of fishing communities.
The EU has been actively engaged in discussions with the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to adopt measures such as installing voyage monitoring systems on fishing boats. The focus now lies in effective enforcement of these measures at the local level, he said.
The official expressed anticipation for reports from Vietnamese authorities this fall, which will serve as a basis for an EC inspection team to make assessments of the situation and a subsequent decision on whether to lift the "yellow card"./.