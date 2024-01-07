Earthquake-affected Vietnamese in Japan receive support.

Six hundred gift packages and essential goods donated by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka and Vietnamese associations and businesses the Kansai region and adjacent prefectures were presented on January 6 to Vietnamese interns and Japanese citizens living in Ishikawa - the locality hit by the recent earthquake in central Japan.



In a meeting with Mayor of Nanao city Chatani Yoshitaka, Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Ngo Trinh Ha said that relief goods have been delivered to the Vietnamese and Japanese communities in Ishikawa.



The diplomat expressed her desire to know more about the situation and specific demands of the Vietnamese community and locals, thus having more specific support plans.



Mayor Chatani Yoshitaka affirmed that local authorities will make efforts to overcome the earthquake consequences to soon bring the people’s life back to normal.



In their working trip to Ishikawa, representatives from the Consulate General and Vietnamese associations and businesses met with several agencies and unions in the prefecture and initially established a coordination channel to receive aid for people affected by the quake.



Ishikawa was one of the Japanese localities hit by the massive earthquake on January 1. All Vietnamese living near the quake's epicenter were safely relocated to shelters where they were provided with necessary supplies. According to statistics, about 5,000 Vietnamese people are living in Ishikawa, of the about 600 affected by the earthquake./.