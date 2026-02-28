Early voting held safely and orderly for voters on duty at sea

Voters aboard Coast Guard ship CSB 6008 in Ho Chi Minh City cast their ballots in the election of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels. Photo: VNA

The Command of Coast Guard Region 3 announced on February 27 that polling team no. 10 in Phuoc Thang ward, Ho Chi Minh City, successfully organised early voting for officers and personnel on duty aboard Coast Guard vessel CSB 6008 at Thang Long–Dong Do oil field.

The voting took place on the night of February 26 amid adverse weather conditions. Heavy rain and strong winds complicated the approach to the vessel. Demonstrating high skills, officers and crew of fisheries surveillance vessel KN 260, together with members of the offshore polling team, launched a boat and manoeuvred to CSB 6008. The voting was carried out safely and in line with regulations.

On board, voters were provided with detailed information on the biographies and action programmes of candidates for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. They were also fully briefed on voting procedures and rules in accordance with the law, ensuring each officer and soldier could make informed and responsible choices.

Despite being at sea, decorations and ceremonial arrangements were properly prepared, creating a solemn and respectful atmosphere.

Captain Nguyen Duc Hoang, Captain of CSB 6008, said the early voting not only enabled the officers and soldiers to exercise their political rights but also reflected the Party and State’s attention to safeguarding citizens’ mastery rights.

The activity also served as timely encouragement for forces performing long-term missions at sea to protect national sovereignty and maritime security.

The early voting was conducted in compliance with legal provisions, with all eligible voters participating according to the posted list ahead of the official election day on March 15.

As of 9:30 on February 27, a total of 1,280 voters had cast their ballots early. Of these, 288 were from Naval Brigades 129 and 128, 178 from Coast Guard Region 3, Fisheries Surveillance Squadron No. 2 and a standing maritime militia unit, 84 from DK1 Battalion of Brigade 125 under Naval Region 2, and 730 from the Vietsovpetro Joint Venture./.