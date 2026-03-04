Early voting conducted in most remote offshore platform cluster

A young naval soldier on the DK1/20 offshore platform casts his ballot on March 2. Photo: VNA

Naval Region 2 of the Vietnam People’s Navy announced that from March 1–3, an early voting team successfully organised early election for voters stationed at DK1 offshore platforms and duty vessels as well as fishermen operating in the Ba Ke cluster in the waters off Ho Chi Minh City.



The team, led by Colonel Le Hong Quang, Deputy Director of the Political Department of Naval Region 2, travelled aboard the Truong Sa 04 vessel to carry out the task.



Located about 580km northwest of Vung Tau Cape, the Ba Ke shoal hosts three DK1 platforms - DK1/9, DK1/20 and DK1/21 - under the DK1 Battalion of Naval Region 2. The area is among the most remote polling locations on Vietnam’s southern continental shelf.



At each platform, the team ensured full compliance with electoral regulations, preparing all required facilities and materials, including decorations, signage, voter lists, voter cards, ballots and ballot boxes. Candidate biographies and action programmes were publicly displayed, enabling voters to review information before casting ballots in accordance with electoral procedures.



Polling stations were arranged solemnly and properly with the participation of platform officers and soldiers, ensuring a formal and orderly voting environment.



Fishermen aboard fishing vessel QNg 96435 TS from the central province of Quang Ngai, who were operating in nearby waters, were also supported in exercising their voting rights. The election team transported them to the Truong Sa 04 ship, assisted with temporary voter registration, issued voter cards and guided them through the voting process, ensuring their civic rights and responsibilities were fulfilled.



After completing early voting activities in the Ba Ke cluster on the afternoon of March 3, the delegation continued its voyage to organise early voting at other DK1 platforms across the southern continental shelf./.