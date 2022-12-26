Making news
Early Tet visits to officers, soldiers on DK1 platforms
Representatives from the Defence and Security Education Centre of Vietnam National University HCM City, the club “For Homeland Sea and Islands”, and 58 reporters from press agencies nationwide also joined the delegations, which was led by Colonel Pham Quyet Tien and Colonel Nguyen Viet Anh, Vice Commander and Deputy Chief of Staff of the High Command.
The ships Truong Sa 10 and Truong Sa 21 of the High Command are carrying more than 500 gift packages and other goods provided by the Ministry of Defence, the Navy Force, the Navy Region 2 High Command, and those donated by businesses, organisations, and individuals.
The journeys are scheduled to last 13-15 days./.