Early election seen as strategic step to implement Party's goals: expert

A large number of voters enthusiastically participate in casting their ballots at polling station No. 1, Xuan Hoa ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

The decision to move forward the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure by two months compared with previous practice is a highly strategic move aimed at promptly consolidating personnel following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), helping to concretise the congress’s ambitious goals, said Dr. Nguyen Quoc Hung, Vice President of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s resident correspondent in Moscow, Hung said the 15th National Assembly has handled an enormous workload with a proactive and constructive legislative spirit, describing the tenure as one that has “ignited momentum” through the adoption of a number of fundamental laws, including the revised Land Law, the amended Law on Real Estate Business, and the Housing Law.

Dr. Nguyen Quoc Hung, Vice President of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia. Photo: VNA

He highlighted the legislature’s flexibility in organising extraordinary sessions to address urgent national matters, showing a more responsive and dynamic system in line with contemporary developments. At the same time, strengthened parliamentary diplomacy and the use of online consultation mechanisms have helped narrow the distance between the legislature and overseas Vietnamese, reinforcing confidence in a rule-of-law state “of the people, by the people and for the people."



Hung said the supervisory role of People’s Councils could be further enhanced in implementing policies supporting overseas Vietnamese and international investment, ensuring that laws are enforced effectively and consistently. He also stressed the need to accelerate the digitalisation of public administrative procedures to enable overseas voters to exercise their rights and obligations more conveniently and transparently.



Hung particularly underscored the significance of advancing the election schedule by two months to promptly consolidate personnel work following the CPV’s 14th National Congress, describing the move as a timely and strategic decision that helps translate the congress’s objectives into action without delay.



With the introduction of a two-tier local administration model and a streamlined, more professional administrative apparatus, early elections will allow sector leaders and local authorities to begin implementing their tasks with renewed responsibility, he said. The restructuring of the administrative system also reflects the determination of Party and State leaders to ensure smooth governance without delays or power vacuums, sending a strong message about a proactive government and boosting confidence among Vietnamese businesses in Russia in a transparent investment environment.



Hung added that overseas Vietnamese (OV) expect elected deputies to strengthen their role as bridges between the legislature and citizens at home and abroad, particularly the more than six million Vietnamese living overseas. This would help translate policies on talent attraction, citizen protection and knowledge transfer from the OVs into tangible growth drivers, contributing to realising Vietnam’s aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2045.



In a rapidly changing and increasingly multipolar world, legislative diplomacy has become an important tool to safeguard national interests and promote development, Hung noted. Vietnam, he suggested, should further strengthen its engagement in multilateral parliamentary mechanisms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, as well as parliamentary friendship groups with key partners like Russia.



He added that stronger exchanges between specialised committees of Vietnam’s National Assembly and the State Duma of the Russian Federation would help harmonise legal frameworks and facilitate cooperation between businesses and citizens of the two countries, contributing to advancing the Vietnam–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership to a new height./.