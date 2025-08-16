Each official of Ministry of Science and Technology must be pioneer in own field: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) welcomed at the first congress of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Party organization for the 2025–2030 term. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 16 called on the Party organisation of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST), its leaders, and staff to be pioneers in applying and advancing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, as these fields are the “inevitable path” for Vietnam to become a developed and prosperous nation.



Addressing the first congress of the ministry’s Party organisation for the 2025–2030 term, PM Chinh, who is also a Politburo member and Secretary of the Government's Party Commitee, frankly pointed out several shortcomings, such as the slow pace of science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation, with no major breakthroughs; a significant gap in scientific and technological capacity compared to developed countries; the lack of mastery in strategic and core technologies; shortages of high-quality human resources; and persistent challenges in information security and data protection.



Analysing the global situation, especially the explosive growth of science and technology in fields like AI, semiconductors, big data, the Internet of Things, biotechnology, new energy, and the worldwide trends of green and digital transition, he noted that under the leadership of Party General Secretary To Lam, the Politburo recently issued the “Four Pillars”, including Resolution No. 57 on developing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.



To implement this resolution, it is essential to perfect the institutional framework; remove barriers to the development of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; ensure equal access to resources; and encourage a broad movement to advance science, technology, and innovation, with the guiding principle of science and technology as the foundation; innovation as the driving force; digital transformation as the connector; and people as the centre, the subject, the driving force, and the resource of development, he stressed.



Highlighting the special position and role of the MST, the Government leader emphasised that the fields under its management are all critical areas with breakthrough potential, capable of leading the nation toward remarkable, rapid progress in this new era.



In the coming time, the PM requested its Party organisation to focus on Party building, strengthening leadership capacity and combat readiness, and improving the quality of Party members.



He also stressed the need to prioritise all resources for completing draft laws on science, technology, and innovation, including the Law on Intellectual Property, the Law on Technology Transfer, and the Law on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The PM also requested the Party organisation and the Ministry of Science and Technology to establish mechanisms, policies, and solutions to encourage diverse investment resources in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, especially private investment.



He urged stronger development and mastery of strategic and core technologies, with priority given to such fields as AI, robotics, semiconductors, big data, biotechnology, and new energy.



At the congress, the Secretary of the Government Party Committee and PM presented the Decisions of the Government Party Committee assigning the MST’s Party Committee and its Standing Board for the 2025–2030 term. Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung was re-assigned as Secretary of the ministry’s Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term./.