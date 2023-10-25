Durian export brings home 1.63 billion USD in 9 months

The value of Vietnam’s durian export in the first nine months of 2023 reached 1.63 billion USD, 14 times higher than the figure of same period last year, according to statistic of the General Department of Customs.

In the reviewed period, fruit and vegetable exports totalled 4.21 billion USD, a surge of 72.5% equivalent to 1.77 billion USD year on year.

Durian has surpassed jackfruit, dragon fruit, watermelon, banana and lychee to become the biggest foreign currency earner in Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable industry, accounting for 38.7% of the industry's total export value.

China is the largest importer of Vietnam’s fruit and vegetables with a turnover hitting 2.75 billion USD, skyrocketing 160% compared to the same period last year.

Currently, Vietnamese durian is exported mainly to China. Vietnam has 422 growing areas and 153 packaging facilities eligible to export the fruit to China.

Sixty four other growing areas and 15 packaging facilities are completing procedures to have Chinese authorities to grant codes for the export. In addition, more than 600 growing area codes and 50 packaging facilities will apply for codes for the export of durian to China./.