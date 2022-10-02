Making news
Dung Quat refinery surpasses nine-month production target
During the period, BSR sold more than 5 million tonnes of products, up 6% from the nine-month plan and equivalent to 78% of the target for 2022. It posted over 125 trillion VND (5.2 billion USD) in revenue and contributed nearly 14 trillion VND to the State budget.
BSR Director General Bui Ngoc Duong said in the year’s first half, global oil prices surged due to impacts of the Russia - Ukraine conflict and fuel demand soared driven by the post-pandemic global economic recovery.
Therefore, crack margin was advantageous to BSR and helped the firm’s revenue increase sharply, especially in the second quarter, he explained./.