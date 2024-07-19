Dung Quat refinery continues to receive crude oil from Dai Hung field

The Dung Quat oil refinery in Quang Ngai province (Photo: VNA)

The Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), the Petrovietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL), and the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR) have signed a contract to supply crude oil from the Dai Hung field to the Dung Quat refinery.

In particular, the three reached consensus on the principle contract for the long-term supply of crude oil from Dai Hung to the Dung Quat refinery, based in the central province of Quang Ngai, in the 2024 - 2027 period.

The latest move is also a condition for expanding cooperation among the parties and enhancing the efficiency of the value chain in the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam).

During 2021 - 2024, the three have carried out a similar contract for the long-term supply of Dai Hung crude oil for the plant.

The work accords with the Government and Petrovietnam’s direction on maximising domestic crude oil supply for Vietnamese refineries to help ensure energy security and respond to adverse changes in the global crude oil market in a timely manner, according to PVEP.

The sides have successfully handed over and received about 6.44 million oil barrels, and recorded some 614.4 million USD in revenue.

At the signing ceremony in Hanoi on July 14, PVEP and the Petrovietnam Gas Corporation (PVGAS) also inked a memorandum of understanding on the supply and consumption of gas from the Ky Lan field.

The MoU is expected to create an important prerequisite for the development of oil and gas activities in the Red River basin in the Gulf of Tonkin./.