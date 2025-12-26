Duc Giang hospital, Vietnam Post pilot UAV application for medical transport

The pilot model is expected to significantly shorten the time required to transport test samples, enabling patients to access results sooner. (Photo: VNA)

Duc Giang General Hospital in Hanoi, in coordination with Vietnam Post, launched a pilot model applying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to transport medical samples, medicines and supplies, marked by the first emergency test flight on December 25.



This is Vietnam’s first pilot initiative combining postal services with low-altitude aviation technology for healthcare purposes, highlighting Vietnam Post’s pioneering role in organising and operating innovative technological solutions in service of the community.



Under the pilot model, Vietnam Post deploys small-sized UAVs specially designed for medical transport, meeting all safety and legal requirements for flight licensing within a radius of approximately 10 km. Each route is expected to operate two flights per day. In case of urgent demand from medical facilities, and subject to approval by competent authorities, Vietnam Post will proactively increase both equipment and flight frequency to meet healthcare needs in a timely manner.



The UAVs have a cruising speed of up to 60 km per hour and an operational range of 15 km, and are equipped with real-time journey monitoring cameras. Their specialised cargo compartments ensure appropriate conditions for transporting medical specimens, medicines and supplies.



The UAVs have a cruising speed of up to 60 km per hour and an operational range of 15 km.

(Photo: VNA)

In the next phase, the aircraft will be further upgraded to extend their flight range to around 20 km, with a payload capacity suitable for medical transport of up to 10 kg.



Flight routes are pre-programmed and closely monitored, ensuring compatibility with low-altitude urban airspace while fully complying with aviation safety and security regulations.



The pilot model is expected to significantly shorten the time required to transport test samples, enabling patients to access results sooner, thereby reducing waiting times and improving treatment efficiency. It also enhances connectivity between grassroots healthcare facilities and higher-level hospitals, contributing to improved access to medical services for the public.



The delivery and handover process is managed transparently, with real-time tracking to ensure proper use and a strong focus on public health service. The initiative also represents a concrete step in exploiting low-altitude airspace to develop new services for socio-economic life, with healthcare identified as a top priority.



Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nguyen Truong Giang, Chairman of the Members’ Council of Vietnam Post, stressed that medical goods are a special category directly linked to people’s health and lives.



Associate Professor, Doctor Do Dinh Tung, Director of Duc Giang General Hospital, said the model holds significant importance in ensuring health care equity, enabling people at grassroots levels to access high-quality medical services through fast and efficient connections with higher-level facilities. He expressed his hope that, through close coordination with Vietnam Post, the model will continue to be assessed, refined and gradually expanded under an appropriate roadmap./.