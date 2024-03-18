Making news
Drone show to light up Quy Nhon’s sky late this month
The show will be operated by 20 engineers from the Looneyestudio-Vinamatech.
The event in Binh Dinh, which follows similar others in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Nha Trang beach city of central Khanh Hoa province, will be a party combining sound, light, and local culture in the night sky.
Within the framework of the Amazing Binh Dinh Fest, there will also be firework displays on the opening and closing nights, on March 22 and 31 respectively.
The week will also feature two international races, namely the UIM – ABP Aquabike World Championship and the UIM F1H2O World Championship Grand Prix of Binh Dinh, in addition to a wide range of other culture, sports, food, and art events./.