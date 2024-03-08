Making news
Drone show to light up Hanoi sky on March 9 evening
The show will light up the sky of Hanoi with iconic images of Tay Ho district such as Nhat Tan bridge, “Bach diep” lotuses, and Nhat Tan peach flowers. Five areas have been arranged for audiences to enjoy the show.
Within the opening of the “Get on Ha Noi 2024” tourism programme, an art show and a laser mapping technology light show will be held with the engagement of 50 professional artists and 150 locals of Nhat Tan.
Visitors to the event will also have the chance to taste diverse dishes in a culinary space featuring 15 booths, and explore handicraft products from traditional craft villages of Hanoi, and enjoy photos spotlighting Hanoi tourism.
The event will be livestreamed on the fanpage and YouTube channel of the City Department of Tourism and Tay Ho district./.