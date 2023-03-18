Drama plays mark 50 years of Vietnam – France relations

The highlight is an experimental play on money and love adapted from Honoré de Balzac’s novel Eugénie Grandet.

The Vietnamese play adapted from Eugénie Grandet was written by female director Viet Linh, who is talented and well-known in both theatre and movies.

Linh worked with her younger colleague, theatre director Tay Phong on the play script.

The play is about a wealthy but miserly Felix Grandet whose deeds lead to tragedy for his daughter Eugénie and himself.

“I believe Vietnamese versions of French theatrical plays will offer something new and interesting for audiences, particularly the youth,” said director Phong in an interview with local media.

“Balzac released Eugénie Grandet in 1839 but it has modern content. The play’s message is about the hypocrisy and shallowness of wealthy people and how money controls their lives.”

Phong has worked with theatre designers to perfect his production with costumes, choreography, music, lighting and visual effects.



Other new plays adapted from works of French writers Catherine Arley and Marc Levy are also running and scheduled to debut in April./.