Dragon-shaped kumquat trees sought after

A dragon-shaped kumquat tree (Photo: VNA)

Just nearly one month left to the Year of the Dragon, kumquat trees shaped like this animal are being hunted by consumers who want to display them to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) or present as a gift.

With 12 years of growing ornamental plants, Tran Van Ninh's family in Hung Khanh Trung B commune, Cho Lach district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre has produced 25 pairs of dragon-shaped kumquat trees to supply to the market on the Tet occasion.



Ninh said making this kind of product is very elaborate, with many stages. On average, one person can make a pair of small trees a day. As for the large ones, it takes three people to make one each day. Prices of dragon-shaped ornamental kumquats sold to traders range from 2-4 million VND (81.58-163.17 USD) a pair.



Nguyen Duy Tan, also in Cho Lach district, said that it takes 7-8 months from the graft stage to make dragon-shaped kumquat trees.



This year, in addition to selling to traders, many gardeners have actively introduced their products on e-commerce channels and social networks.



According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ben Tre province, in recent years, the profession of producing and trading ornamental plants has continuously developed in terms of the number of households and the supply to the market. To date, Ben Tre has 7,907 households producing and trading ornamental plants, including 6,421 in Cho Lach district. Every year, the province supplies the market with 10-12 million ornamental products of all kinds, mainly apricot, bougainvillea, and animal-shaped trees./.