Draft revised law on medical examination, treatment under discussion
At the morning plenum, broadcast live on the NA television channel, Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh presented a report on amendments to the draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment.
After legislators discussed some debatable contents of the bill, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, who represented the law drafting body, gave explanations on the issues mentioned by NA deputies.
In the afternoon, the parliament held group discussions about a draft revised resolution that issues regulations on NA sessions, the draft revised law on money laundering prevention and control, and a draft NA resolution on the prescriptive period of punishment for cadres, civil servants, and public employees.
On October 25, the NA is set to scrutinise the draft revised laws on e-transactions, inspection, protection of consumer rights, and petroleum./.