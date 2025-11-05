Draft documents for 14th Party Congress highlight role of overseas Vietnamese in national development

Dr Nguyen Hong Son, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency's reporter in Tokyo. Photo: VNA

Dr Nguyen Hong Son, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan, has given recommendations on the draft documents for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, emphasising the role of overseas Vietnamese in national development, integration, and modernisation.



Son affirmed that the spirit of unity, solidarity, self-reliance, and confidence outlined in the draft is highly relevant.



Noting contributions by Vietnamese in Japan, he said they have supported one another in daily life, studies, and employment, while promoting Vietnamese culture and building the image of Vietnamese abroad as dynamic and responsible.



With a growing population and strong Vietnam–Japan relations, the community enjoys many advantages but must overcome cultural differences and uneven connectivity through stronger internal communication and sustainable networking, he said.



On the draft’s addition of “environmental protection” as a core task alongside socio-economic development, Son called it timely and appropriate. He said Vietnamese in Japan have gained practical experience in environmental protection — from waste sorting and energy saving to green living — and have shared this through community initiatives.



He proposed integrating environmental topics into festivals and youth forums; promoting green technologies and recycled products; and enabling overseas Vietnamese to contribute policy ideas through official channels.



Regarding the private economic sector development, Son said Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Japan hope for more transparent, stable, and favourable investment conditions. He recommended simplifying procedures, enhancing legal protection, and offering incentives for overseas Vietnamese enterprises investing in Vietnam. He also suggested the high value of mechanisms linking the State and overseas business networks to boost investment, technology transfer, and supply chains.



On foreign affairs and integration, Son welcomed the draft’s recognition of diplomacy as an essential, regular task. Given the Vietnam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership, overseas Vietnamese can strengthen people-to-people diplomacy through cultural, culinary, and artistic exchanges, while intellectuals and businesspeople can facilitate technology transfer and educational cooperation. He proposed linking overseas Vietnamese with national programmes on innovation and digital transformation and involving them in international forums as “cultural ambassadors” and “knowledge partners.”



Highlighting education as a strategic pillar, Son described the Vietnamese community in Japan — now over 600,000 strong — as a valuable resource for developing high-quality human capital. Exposure to Japan’s advanced education and innovative work culture enables overseas Vietnamese to contribute to training, knowledge transfer, and educational cooperation.



He noted that branches under the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Japan — such as the Vietnamese Intellectuals Association and the Vietnamese Women Intellectuals Association — have launched initiatives including expert networking, workshops, and education partnerships.



Particularly, the Vietnamese Intellectuals Association is particularly active in connecting resources in high technology, sustainable development, and education to create long-term cooperation programmes that enhance Vietnam’s human resources in the era of integration, he said./.