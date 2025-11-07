Draft documents for 14th National Party Congress: Preserving cultural identity

Nguyen Thanh, former Director of the Department of Culture and Information of former Thai Binh province, who has 60-year Party membership. Photo: VNA

Officials and Party members in the northern province of Hung Yen have expressed strong support for the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress, noting their comprehensive preparation, coherent structure and close linkage between theory and practice.



Many innovative and breakthrough viewpoints demonstrate the Party’s strategic vision and aspirations for Vietnam’s rapid development in the new era.



According to Vu Hong Thai, former Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Thai Binh city, former Thai Binh province (now part of Hung Yen province), the 14th Congress documents have been meticulously prepared, with renewed structure and content, especially in assessing Party building work and summarising 40 years of reform.



A key innovation is the integration of three reports — political, socio-economic, and Party-building — into a single political report, ensuring conciseness, consistency and comprehensiveness.



Among 18 new topics introduced, Thai highlighted the proposal to build “a moral and civilised Party” as especially noteworthy. This is the first time that building a civilised Party has been defined as a strategic task, reflecting the inheritance of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought and meeting the practical needs of today’s development.

He stressed that building an ethical and civilised Party is difficult but essential, requiring steadfast ideological foundations, innovation in leadership methods, close ties with the people, and a Party culture based on integrity, example-setting and responsibility. Strengthening discipline, combating corruption and wastefulness, and developing a capable, virtuous and modern cadre contingent are crucial for long-term success.



Culture – “soft power” in new development vision



Cultural researcher Nguyen Thanh, former Director of the Department of Culture and Information of former Thai Binh province, who has 60-year Party membership, praised the scientific, democratic and comprehensive nature of the draft documents. He noted that the Party has clearly defined culture and human development as foundational, endogenous strengths and driving forces for sustainable growth.



He emphasised that culture is not only heritage and tradition but also a creative resource, an attraction and a defining brand of the nation in the era of globalisation. By affirming culture as “soft power”, the Party has elevated its role from a spiritual foundation to a key driver of national development.



To realise this vision, Thanh suggested continued institutional improvement to support creativity, cultural exchange and integration, and prioritising investment in culture as a form of sustainable development. Cultural industries should be considered a spearhead economic sector.



Referring to the new concept of a “heritage economy” introduced in the draft, he viewed it as a forward-looking policy that links heritage preservation with economic growth. However, this requires policy innovation, digital transformation in heritage management, and promoting local cultural strengths such as heritage tourism, traditional crafts and OCOP products.



These approaches, he said, will help generate “dual values”, creating livelihoods for communities while preserving Vietnam’s rich cultural identity in modern society./.