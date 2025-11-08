Making news
Draft documents for 14th National Party Congress: More focus on ethnic minority area development
Party members, officials and residents of the northern province of Phu Tho have been actively offering practical, in-depth opinions on draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress, reflecting their trust, aspirations, and consensus with the Party’s orientations and policies.
Nguyen Van Tu, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Phu commune, emphasised that Party building and rectification should continue to be identified as a key task, with a special focus on cadre work – “the key of the key.”
He said that leading officials must possess firm political will, moral integrity, competence, and credibility, while stressing the need for stricter supervision mechanisms and greater transparency. He also called for more training and development of young, capable cadres who dare to think and act innovatively.
Dinh Thi Linh, Secretary of the Nhoi residential area’s Party Cell in Trung Son commune, agreed with the structure and content of the draft documents but suggested highlighting more policies to support ethnic minority-inhabited areas, particularly livelihood assistance, infrastructure investment, and the training of local young human resources.
Party members in her unit proposed replacing the phrase “have policies” with “strengthen policies” and adding the content “continue to invest and prioritise policies for remote, mountainous, border, island, and small ethnic minority areas” to concretise the spirit of “equality, solidarity, and mutual development” among regions.
In the field of education and training, Nguyen The Dung, Deputy Principal of Tam Duong High School, agreed that the draft documents reflect a strategic vision and clear, concise messages aimed at sustainable development. He proposed breakthroughs in education through comprehensive reform towards greater efficiency and modernity, with a stronger focus on practice, vocational guidance, and workforce retraining to adapt to market and technological changes.
As of now, Phu Tho has 148 commune-level administrative units, 152 affiliated Party organisations, and 2,160 grassroots Party organisations with 256,459 members. Local Party committees have gathered more than 25,000 constructive comments, demonstrating the high sense of democracy, intellect, and political responsibility among Party members and the public.
These contributions, rich in consensus and practical insights, are helping refine the draft documents to better reflect the people’s aspirations and the country’s development goals. /.