Draft directive eyes to build brand for cultural products, services
The draft clarifies the value of culture as well as the importance of developing cultural industries in Vietnam, affirming that developing cultural industries is the Party's consistent policy throughout its congresses, and for culture to truly become a driving force for socio-economic development, it is necessary to promote and develop cultural industries.
It also points to shortcomings and weaknesses in this work, and puts forward important tasks for the coming time.
Accordingly, Vietnam will continue speeding up the development of cultural industries, with a focus on gradually creating brands for national products and services capable of participating in the global value chain.
According to the ministry, cultural industries are becoming a trend and taken as an important and sustainable part that contributes to the country's growth. The production value of Vietnam's cultural industries in the 2018-2022 period averaged 1.059 quadrillion VND (43.3 billion USD) a year. In the period, the number of economic establishments operating in this field increased by around 7.2% a year to reach 70,321 in 2022. These industries attracted about 2.3 million workers by 2022.
By 2030, the country will develop cultural industries based on creativity, science and technology and intellectual property rights protection. Their revenue is forecast to contribute around 7% to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to the ministry./.