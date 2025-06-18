Making news
Draft decree expected to help public sector attract talent
The Ministry of Home Affairs is drafting a decree allowing public agencies and units to sign fixed-term labour contracts with those working outside the sector, opening up a fresh path to reform.
Dr Pham Minh Hung from the University of Economics and Business under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, said the fixed-term contract mechanism is a correct step, liberating the entire system from traditional constraints which have long stood in the way of innovation.
He added that the change could help its target group secure leadership positions by fostering open competition within the public sector. Leadership roles will no longer be an internal privilege, but rather a prestigious goal for individuals with genuine talent, regardless of whether they come from the public or private sector
The expert recommended soft integration mechanisms, such as induction programmes on public service culture and support for teamwork, are in place to ensure that appointees understand how the system operates and can collaborate effectively.
To attract the talent pool, the pay structure also needs to be reformed toward a position-based system, rather than one based on seniority or rank, said Le Quang Trung, a former official from the then Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (now the Ministry of Home Affairs).
Trung noted that if selected individuals are truly deserving and the implementation mechanism is thoughtfully designed, this presents an opportunity to foster a healthy culture of competition within the public sector – one where both incumbents and newcomers strive towards higher standards of service.
A leadership contract mechanism, combined with position-based remuneration, will contribute to a comprehensive upgrade of public governance thinking, placing greater emphasis on quality, efficiency, and a spirit of public service./.