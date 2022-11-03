Draft bills debated at NA's ongoing 4th session

Legislators discussed in groups the draft Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised) and draft E-Transaction Law (revised) in the morning of November 2 - the 11th working day of the 15th NA’s ongoing 4th session.



In the afternoon, the lawmakers listen to a proposal and a verification report on the draft Price Law (revised).

Later in the afternoon, the legislators deliberated the draft resolution on the issuance of regulations on NA sessions (revised).



The majority of the deputies agreed on the need to revise regulations on NA sessions and the draft resolution on the issuance of regulations on NA sessions. Some deputies suggested renovating the discussion method as well as supplementing regulations on supervision activities at the meeting and the application of translation software.



Concluding the discussion, General Secretary of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong clarified a number of issues raised by deputies.



On November 3, NA deputies will discuss in groups the draft Land Law (amended) in the morning.



In the afternoon, the NA will conduct a question and answer (Q&A) session which will be broadcast live on channels of Vietnam Television, Radio The Voice of Vietnam, and Vietnam National Assembly Television./.