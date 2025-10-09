DPRK leader hosts welcome ceremony for Vietnamese Party General Secretary

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam (right) and General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony in Pyongyang on October 9 morning. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un chaired a welcome ceremony in Pyongyang on October 9 morning for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation who are on a state visit to the DPRK.

A 21-gun salute was fired in honour of General Secretary To Lam and the Vietnamese delegation.

The DPRK was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1950. The traditional friendship between the two countries has been nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kim Il Sung, and generations of leaders of both nations. The DPRK stood side by side and assisted Vietnam during the latter’s past struggle for national liberation while Vietnam has always supported the DPRK during trying times.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un listen to the two countries' national anthems at the welcome ceremony in Pyongyang on October 9 morning. Photo: VNA General Secretary To Lam’s state visit to the DPRK takes place as the two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the Friendship Year 2025, vividly reflecting the importance that the two Parties and States attach to the long-standing ties between the nations. It also demonstrates Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of treasuring relations with traditional friends.

The visit is a very important occasion for the top leaders of the two Parties and two countries to discuss and agree on strategic orientations to inherit and promote the traditional friendship between the two Parties and two countries, and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the new period in accordance with relevant international regulations, meeting the aspirations and wishes of the people of the two countries./.



