“Don’t cry, Butterfly” wins hearts, opens Vietnamese Film Days in US

“Mua tren canh buom" (Don’t cry, Butterfly), directed by Duong Dieu Linh, captivated a distinguished audience at the Motion Picture Association (MPA) headquarters in Washington D.C on March 5, marking the opening of the Vietnamese Film Days in the US.

Co-hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in the US, the MPA and the Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties, the screening event drew senior officials from the US Department of State, the Department of Defence, and the Department of Commerce, alongside senators and Lower House representatives, major Hollywood studios such as Warner Bros and Walt Disney, members of the diplomatic corps, socio-political organisations, and the business community.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, in his opening speech, reflected on the journey of Vietnam – US relations over the past three decades. He spotlighted the blossoming cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges that have bridged the two nations, hailing the Vietnamese Film Days as a bold step to catapult Vietnamese cinema onto the world stage.

VFDA President Ngo Phuong Lan affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to the film industry’s role in its creative economy, backed by key policies such as the new Cinema Law 2023. She highlighted Vietnam’s burgeoning global cinematic presence, pointing to “Mua tren canh buom” that garnered accolades at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival and won the MPA’s coveted Best Screenplay award in 2019.

She expressed hope for more Vietnamese films to come to US theatres and extended a warm invitation to US filmmakers and audiences to the Da Nang Asian Film Festival in June 2025.

Reflecting on the screening, she said: “Seeing this film embraced in the heart of the MPA filled me with emotion and hope. It’s a glimpse of the promising future awaiting Vietnamese cinema”.

MPA Chairman Charles Rivkin joined the chorus of praise, revealing that major studios are increasingly eyeing the Vietnamese market.

Following the screening, Director Linh engaged in a discussion with the audience, joined by Melissa Bisagni, Director of the Asia-Pacific-America Film Festival in Washington, D.C.

As part of the Vietnamese Film Days in the US, the Vietnamese Embassy, in collaboration with the MPA and VFDA, hosted a panel discussion on policies enticing foreign film producers to Vietnam, with giants like Paramount, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Disney taking part. The VFDA unveiled a slate of incentives designed to make Vietnam a filmmaking haven, spotlighting untapped opportunities for collaboration. In response, the MPA’s industry partners also expressed their strong interest in expanding their projects in Vietnam./.