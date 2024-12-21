Dong Thap revives red-crowned crane population

At Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap (Photo: VNA)

In a bid to save its iconic symbol, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is embarking on a conservation and development scheme for the critically endangered red-crowned cranes at the Tram Chim National Park for the 2022–2032 period.

Once a familiar sight in the park, with over a thousand birds migrating three decades ago, the red-crowned crane's numbers have plummeted dramatically, from 21 in 2015 to none at all in 2020, 2022 and 2023. With the rapid declining trend at present, the crane population is facing the risk of extinction in the near future.

However, four cranes returned to forage in subzone A5 in March 2024 following extensive ecosystem and habitat restoration efforts.

At the core of the scheme is a unique international collaboration. The province will adopt cranes transferred from Thailand, invest in research on breeding techniques to ensure the cranes thrive and eventually return to their rightful place in the wild.

The plan also focuses on restoring the crane's habitat and developing sustainable ecological farming models, primarily centred around rice cultivation. This approach not only aims to create a conducive environment for the cranes but also provides alternative livelihoods for local communities, fostering a harmonious relationship between conservation and economic development.

Nguyen Hoai Bao, a lecturer at the University of Science under the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City, stressed the importance of transforming Dong Thap into a haven for red-crowned cranes, adding that residents must recognise the presence of these cranes as a symbol of a clean environment and a means of creating sustainable livelihoods.

To support this vision, locals should combine agriculture with eco-tourism and transition toward ecological farming practices. These will help ensure that red-crowned cranes can thrive and reproduce, thereby unlocking environmental and economic benefits, he said./.